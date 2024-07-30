Bookstanders: Ernakulam General Hospital to get library

KOCHI: To make the hospital days of patients and bystanders more productive and to create a healthier work environment for the staff, the Ernakulam General Hospital is setting up ‘Bookstanders’, a small library on its premises. The Ernakulam Public Library will be contributing a collection of books worth Rs 30,000.

General Hospital superintendent Shahir Shah said the library will have all genres of books. “The staff, patients and the bystanders can use the facility. However, it will be more helpful to the bystanders as they may have more free time at the hospital. The Bookstander will have all kinds of books for children as well as serious readers,” he said.

The library will be inaugurated by writer M K Sanoo in the presence of Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod and Mayor M Anilkumar on August 1. “Three Bookstanders will be set up on the premises -- one in the super-speciality block, one in the cancer block and the other one on the first floor of the casualty block. A register will be kept near the Bookstanders for the users to enter the details. The arrangements are progressing,” Dr Shahir added.