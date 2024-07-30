Desperate calls for help after deadly landslides in Wayanad

WAYANAD: Frantic phone calls were made by people desperately pleading for help after being trapped under destroyed houses and piles of debris as landslides rocked the high-range hamlets of Kerala's Wayanad district in the early hours of Tuesday.

Television channels aired phone conversations of several people crying and requesting rescue as they were either trapped in their houses or had no way to travel due to washed-out bridges and flooded roads.

In one conversation, a woman from Chooralmala was heard crying, saying that someone in her house was trapped under the marsh and debris and could not be pulled out. "Someone, please come and help us. We have lost our house. We don't know whether Nausheen (apparently a family member) is alive. She is trapped in the marsh. Our house is in the town itself," the woman said.

Another native of Chooralmala described the scene during a phone conversation, saying, "The earth is trembling. There is a huge noise in the place. We have no way to come from Chooralmala."