Desperate calls for help after deadly landslides in Wayanad

Trapped residents pleaded for rescue amidst destroyed homes and impassable roads following massive landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel cooduct rescue operation after huge landslides in the hilly areas near Meppadi, in Wayanad district, Kerala.Photo | PTI
WAYANAD: Frantic phone calls were made by people desperately pleading for help after being trapped under destroyed houses and piles of debris as landslides rocked the high-range hamlets of Kerala's Wayanad district in the early hours of Tuesday.

Television channels aired phone conversations of several people crying and requesting rescue as they were either trapped in their houses or had no way to travel due to washed-out bridges and flooded roads.

In one conversation, a woman from Chooralmala was heard crying, saying that someone in her house was trapped under the marsh and debris and could not be pulled out. "Someone, please come and help us. We have lost our house. We don't know whether Nausheen (apparently a family member) is alive. She is trapped in the marsh. Our house is in the town itself," the woman said.

Another native of Chooralmala described the scene during a phone conversation, saying, "The earth is trembling. There is a huge noise in the place. We have no way to come from Chooralmala."

In another call, a man alerted that a large number of people were trapped under mud and battling for life in Mundakkai. "If someone can come here by vehicle from the Meppadi area, we can save the lives of hundreds of people," he said.

An elderly man with injuries told a television channel that his wife was missing and he did not know where she was. "We were sleeping in the house. Suddenly, a loud noise was heard, and huge boulders and trees fell on the roof of our house. Flood water entered the premises, destroying the shutters in front of the house," he said. He added that someone had rescued him and taken him to the hospital, but his wife was missing.

Over 20 people have been killed in landslides that rocked the hilly Wayanad district on Tuesday, according to the authorities. Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides.

