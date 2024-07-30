IMD warns of heavy rain in short period with a potential for landslides

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in a short period, which could result in flash floods and trigger landslides in Kerala. A red alert has been declared for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. These districts are expected to receive over 204 mm of rain at isolated locations within 24 hours.

An orange alert has been issued for Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad, where isolated heavy rainfall between 115 mm and 204 mm is expected in the same timeframe. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam are under a yellow alert.

“Heavy rainfall in a short period can create hazards, such as flash floods. Waterlogging is also likely in urban and low-lying areas. Continued rainfall may trigger landslides. Public and government systems should exercise extreme caution,” said a statement from the IMD.

Residents in hilly areas prone to landslides and flash floods are advised to be ready to move to safer locations during the day. Those living in low-lying areas with frequent waterlogging should relocate to designated camps after assessing the situation. There is also a risk of accidents due to strong winds uprooting trees and breaking branches. Strong winds are a major disaster risk in Kerala, causing significant damage and loss of life.