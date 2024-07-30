Kerala

IN PICS | Kerala's Wayanad witnesses intense landslides, rescue ops underway

Massive landslides wreaked havoc in the Wayanad district of Kerala leaving over 80 people, including children, dead and leaving several families missing.
Wayanad landslides
According to reports, the Mundakkai town was completely swept away by these landslides.Photo | PTI
Online Desk, Agencies
Updated on
2 min read
Wayanad landslides
Photo | Express

The landslides occurred during the early hours of Tuesday washing away houses and families. It left a trail of destruction, with several houses destroyed, water bodies swollen, and trees uprooted, hampering rescue operations.

Wayanad landslides
Photo | PTI

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conduct rescue operation after huge landslides hit in the hilly areas near Meppadi, in Wayanad district, Kerala.

Wayanad landslides
Photo | PTI

Swollen water bodies changed their course and flowed through inhabited areas, resulting in more destruction. Huge boulders rolled down the hills and hindered the path of rescue workers.

Wayanad landslides
Photo | PTI

Wayanad district Collector Meghasree DR said the NDRF team and army units besides helicopters are on the way to assist in the rescue operations which is facing challenges due to the incessant rain and severe weather conditions.

Wayanad landslides
Photo | Express

Army engaged in rescue operations at Chooralmala in Wayanad where the massive landslides took place.

Wayanad landslides
Photo | PTI

According to reports, the rescue teams have not been able to reach Mundakkai, where an entire town was swept away by the water, as a bridge connecting the region to Chooralmala was damaged.

Wayanad landslides
Photo | Express

Earlier, in a video message, UDF MLA T Siddique said that district authorities were drawing up plans to airlift people from the Mundakkai area.

Wayanad landslides
Photo | Express

Besides NDRF, the state government has also deployed disaster response teams from the police and the fire force in the affected areas.

Wayanad landslides

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com