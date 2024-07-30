Kerala rains: Four trains fully cancelled, 13 partially

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Railway has decided to fully cancel four trains and regulate the service of 13 more after heavy rains resulted in water flowing over the tracks between Vallathol Nagar and Wadakancherry in Thrissur, on Tuesday.

The trains affected are mostly short distance trains. However the railway is likely to update the situation and may announce more regulation.

The trains fully cancelled are Train No. 06445 Guruvayur - Thrissur Daily Express, Train No. 06446 Thrissur - Guruvayur Daily Express, Train No. 06497 Shoranur - Thrissur Daily Express, and Train No. 06495 Thrissur - Shoranur Daily Express.

The trains short terminated at Shornur are Train No. 12081 Kannur - Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Express, Train No. 16308 Kannur - Alappuzha Intercity Express, Train No. 16649 Mangaluru Central - Kanyakumari Parasuram Express, and Train No. 16326 Kottayam - Nilambur Road Express.

Train No. 16326 Kottayam - Nilambur Road Express will be short terminated at Angamali.

Train No. 16305 Ernakulam - Kannur Intercity Express will be short terminated at Thrissur.

Train No. 16791 Tirunelveli - Palakkad Palaruvi Expres will be short terminated at Aluva.

Train No. 16302 Thiruvananthapuram - Shoranur Venad Express will be short terminated at Chalakkudy.

Train No. 12075 Kozhikode - Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Express will commence service from Ernakulam Jn. instead of Kozhikode.

Train No. 16650 Kanyakumari - Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express will commence service from Shoranur Jn.

Train No. 16325 Nilambur Road - Kottayam Express will commence service from Angamali.

Train No. 16301 Shoranur - Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad Express will commence service from Chalakkudy instead of Shoranur Jn.

Train No. 16307 Alappuzha - Kannur will commence service from Shoranur instead of Alappuzha.

Train No. 16792 Palakkad - Tirunelveli Palaruvi Express will commence service from Aluva instead of Palakkad.