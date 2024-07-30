Kerala reports yet another case of amoebic meningoencephalitis

KOZHIKODE/KOCHI: Another case of Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) has been confirmed in Kozhikode. A four-year-old boy hailing from Karaparamba, who has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital, tested positive for the deadly infection on Monday. The day had its positive news too. A 12-year-old boy from Thrissur, who was diagnosed with the disease two months ago, has fully recovered.
The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test conducted in Puducherry confirmed the new case. This marks the seventh confirmed case in the state this year.
Sources indicate that the boy may have contracted the infection from a pond near his residence. He was admitted to the hospital a week ago and his condition is stable. Dr Abdul Rauf, a pediatric critical care specialist, emphasised the importance of early diagnosis in combating the disease. “The early diagnosis helped save the boy’s life from the deadly infection,” said Dr Rauf. He also said that early diagnosis had been crucial in the case of a previously affected three-year-old boy.
Currently, two boys are receiving treatment for amoebic meningoencephalitis in the district. The three-year-old boy from Pariyaram is also being treated at the same private hospital in Kozhikode, and his condition is reported to be stable, according to medical experts.
Tragically, the brain-eating amoeba has claimed the lives of three children in the state since May: a five-year-old girl from Malappuram, a 13-year-old girl from Kannur, and a 12-year-old boy from Kozhikode.
12-year-old boy recovers
When 12-year-old Muhammed Ajsal was diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis, his parents Noufal and Anisha were terrified. The news of the death of a 14-year-old boy had filled them with fear. Ajsal, who had been suffering from severe fever, tested positive for the disease on the 16th day and was immediately admitted to a ventilator.
“We first sought help from the doctor at the primary health centre. Later, he was transferred to a private hospital in Thrissur and then to Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital, where the disease was diagnosed by the medical team. However, his condition was critical, so we decided to shift him to Amrita Hospital in Kochi,” said Noufal.
After almost two months of treatment, Ajsal, a native of Thrissur, finally returned home last week, having survived a deadly disease with a fatality rate of over 97%. Ajsal is only the second individual in the state to survive the disease. Earlier this month, a 14-year-old boy, Afnan Jasim, of Kozhikode, also made a miraculous recovery from the disease.
Ajsal received treatment from a team of doctors led by Dr K P Vinayan, the head of the Department of Pediatric Neurology.
“In this case, we didn’t have any existing literature or journals to refer to. There were no reported cases either. Our team of doctors had extensive discussions, and our focus was on reducing the inflammation in the brain, fortunately, Ajsal responded well to the treatment. Within a few days, he began showing signs of improvement. The intensive care unit (ICU) and supportive care played a crucial role,” he said.
‘Ajsal’s case report could play a key role in revising treatment guidelines’
Recently, the Department of Health Services issued new guidelines for treating primary amoebic meningoencephalitis. Dr Beena K V, additional medical superintendent at Amrita Hospital, said that Ajsal’s case report could play a crucial role in revising the guidelines.
“We will be submitting the case report along with some treatment suggestions for the disease caused by Vermamoeba Vermiformis to be included in the protocol issued by the health department,” she said.
Dr Vinayan further said, “There are various types of amoebic meningoencephalitis, and treatment plans may differ based on the clinical presentations and the severity of the disease.”
Kerala receives drug to treat rare brain infection
T’Puram: Health Minister Veena George received the first batch of Miltefosine, a key drug used in the treatment of the rare amoebic meningoencephalitis, from Germany on Monday. The consignment contained 56 tablets worth Rs 3.19 lakh. The medicine was made available free of cost by Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, a UAE-based doctor-turned-entrepreneur and founder of VPS Healthcare.