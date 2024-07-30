Kerala reports yet another case of amoebic meningoencephalitis

KOZHIKODE/KOCHI: Another case of Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) has been confirmed in Kozhikode. A four-year-old boy hailing from Karaparamba, who has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital, tested positive for the deadly infection on Monday. The day had its positive news too. A 12-year-old boy from Thrissur, who was diagnosed with the disease two months ago, has fully recovered.

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test conducted in Puducherry confirmed the new case. This marks the seventh confirmed case in the state this year.

Sources indicate that the boy may have contracted the infection from a pond near his residence. He was admitted to the hospital a week ago and his condition is stable. Dr Abdul Rauf, a pediatric critical care specialist, emphasised the importance of early diagnosis in combating the disease. “The early diagnosis helped save the boy’s life from the deadly infection,” said Dr Rauf. He also said that early diagnosis had been crucial in the case of a previously affected three-year-old boy.

Currently, two boys are receiving treatment for amoebic meningoencephalitis in the district. The three-year-old boy from Pariyaram is also being treated at the same private hospital in Kozhikode, and his condition is reported to be stable, according to medical experts.

Tragically, the brain-eating amoeba has claimed the lives of three children in the state since May: a five-year-old girl from Malappuram, a 13-year-old girl from Kannur, and a 12-year-old boy from Kozhikode.