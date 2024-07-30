Multiple landslides in Wayanad: 30 dead, several trapped

WAYANAD: Thirty people, including three children, were confirmed to have died in landslides that hit Kerala's hilly Wayanad district on Tuesday, authorities said.

Of those killed, four people, including a child, died in the Chooralmala town of the district, while a one-year-old child of a Nepali family died in the Thondernad village, according to the Wayanad district authorities.

Besides that, three bodies, including that of a five-year-old, were recovered from the banks of a river near Pothukal village, authorities said.

Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides, authorities said.

Wayanad district Collector Meghasree D R said disaster relief work is progressing in affected areas and rescue operations are being carried out by the NDRF, fire force, police and the Forest, Revenue and Local Self-government departments.

Along with government agencies, volunteers and local residents are cooperating in the rescue operation, she said in a statement.

The Collector also informed that the shutter of Banasura Sagar dam, on the Karamanthodu river, was opened and warned those living downstream and in low-lying areas to be cautious.

In a video message, UDF MLA T Siddique said district authorities were drawing up plans to airlift people from the Mundakkai area.