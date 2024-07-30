Multiple landslides in Wayanad: 30 dead, several trapped

WAYANAD: Thirty people, including three children, were confirmed to have died in landslides that hit Kerala's hilly Wayanad district on Tuesday, authorities said.
Of those killed, four people, including a child, died in the Chooralmala town of the district, while a one-year-old child of a Nepali family died in the Thondernad village, according to the Wayanad district authorities.
Besides that, three bodies, including that of a five-year-old, were recovered from the banks of a river near Pothukal village, authorities said.
Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides, authorities said.
The Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides, authorities said.
Wayanad district Collector Meghasree D R said disaster relief work is progressing in affected areas and rescue operations are being carried out by the NDRF, fire force, police and the Forest, Revenue and Local Self-government departments.
Along with government agencies, volunteers and local residents are cooperating in the rescue operation, she said in a statement.
The Collector also informed that the shutter of Banasura Sagar dam, on the Karamanthodu river, was opened and warned those living downstream and in low-lying areas to be cautious.
In a video message, UDF MLA T Siddique said district authorities were drawing up plans to airlift people from the Mundakkai area.
"Currently, we have no complete information about those missing and dead in the landslides. Many areas have been cut off. NDRF personnel are trying to reach those places." he said.
Wayanad landslides: All govt agencies have joined rescue operations, says Kerala CM .
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that all government agencies have joined the search and rescue operations in the wake of massive landslides that struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district, leaving hundreds feared to be trapped.
The operations will be coordinated, and state ministers will reach the hilly district to lead the rescue activities, Chief Minister Vijayan said in a statement issued by his office. Two Air Force helicopters will depart for Wayanad from Sulur shortly to take part in the search and rescue operations.
In the wake of the landslides and other rain-related disasters in Wayanad district, the Health Department -- National Health Mission -- has opened a control room, he added.
Those in need of emergency assistance can contact authorities through these two numbers -- 9656938689 and 8086010833 -- the statement said.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has said that Fireforce and NDRF teams have been deployed to the affected area, with an additional NDRF team en route to Wayanad.
Two teams of Kannur Defence Security Corps have also been instructed to move to Wayanad to assist in the rescue efforts, according to a Facebook post by the KSDMA.
Several families have been moved to various camps
According to district authorities, several families have been moved to the various camps or homes of their relatives in the wake of the landslides.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said that fireforce and NDRF teams have been deployed to the affected area, with an additional NDRF team en route to Wayanad.
Two teams of Kannur defence decurity corporations have also been instructed to move to Wayanad to assist in the rescue efforts, according to a Facebook post by the KSDMA.
Locals from the affected areas report that many people are feared to be trapped. Rescue operations are being hindered by ongoing heavy rainfall.
PM Modi assures Kerala CM of all possible help
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district and assured Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of all possible help from the Centre to deal with the crisis.