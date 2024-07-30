V D Satheesan decides to toe high command line in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A day after the Congress high command tasked KPCC disciplinary committee chairman Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan with identifying those leaking information to the media, a truce has finally been called by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan who had been at loggerheads with state president K Sudhakaran.

With Deepa Dasmunshi, AICC general secretary in-charge of the state, assuring Satheesan that stringent action will be taken against the perpetrators, he has decided to attend KPCC’s report presentation of Malappuram district camp executive meeting on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Dasmunshi directed Thiruvanchoor to identify those behind the episode so that disciplinary action can be taken against them.

Accordingly, the senior leader has launched a probe by speaking to the leaders concerned. It is learnt the party’s national leadership has assured Satheesan of action against the guilty.

That leaves the onus on Thiruvanchoor to come out with the names of those behind the leaking of information.

“Satheesan told Deepa Dasmunshi that he doesn’t have any issues with Sudhakaran and that they have a healthy relationship,” a source close to Satheesan said.

While they don’t take any unilateral decisions, there is a minority in the party who are trying to create a rift between them, the Leader of Opposition told Dasmunshi.

“He said that these leaders have in fact been successful in ensuring that the charm of Mission 2025 is lost. Satheesan’s request for action against those leaking information to the media has been agreed to by the national leadership, leading to a ceasefire being called,” the source said.