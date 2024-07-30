V D Satheesan decides to toe high command line in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A day after the Congress high command tasked KPCC disciplinary committee chairman Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan with identifying those leaking information to the media, a truce has finally been called by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan who had been at loggerheads with state president K Sudhakaran.
With Deepa Dasmunshi, AICC general secretary in-charge of the state, assuring Satheesan that stringent action will be taken against the perpetrators, he has decided to attend KPCC’s report presentation of Malappuram district camp executive meeting on Tuesday.
On Sunday, Dasmunshi directed Thiruvanchoor to identify those behind the episode so that disciplinary action can be taken against them.
Accordingly, the senior leader has launched a probe by speaking to the leaders concerned. It is learnt the party’s national leadership has assured Satheesan of action against the guilty.
That leaves the onus on Thiruvanchoor to come out with the names of those behind the leaking of information.
“Satheesan told Deepa Dasmunshi that he doesn’t have any issues with Sudhakaran and that they have a healthy relationship,” a source close to Satheesan said.
While they don’t take any unilateral decisions, there is a minority in the party who are trying to create a rift between them, the Leader of Opposition told Dasmunshi.
“He said that these leaders have in fact been successful in ensuring that the charm of Mission 2025 is lost. Satheesan’s request for action against those leaking information to the media has been agreed to by the national leadership, leading to a ceasefire being called,” the source said.
A majority of the districts have completed their reporting of the Wayanad conclave. This means that by Wednesday, all the district units will be completing their reporting as envisaged by the Congress state leadership. With the tiff between Sudhakaran and Satheesan snowballing into a major controversy, there was an apprehension whether the scheduled meetings could be completed on time.
Meanwhile, a vast majority of the party workers and UDF allies too have let out a sigh of relief following the Congress high command’s intervention in the tiff between the senior leaders. They were worried that the open fight between the two would take the sheen off the Congress achievement in the recent Lok Sabha elections.
‘No difference of opinion’
K Sudhakaran, who is away in the UK, has reached out to his party workers through a Facebook post. He stated that the party has always seen views and differences of opinion. “But neither I nor anyone else now has any difference of opinion,” he wrote. He further said there is no need to look for seniority to criticize anyone in the party. “This is the democratic beauty of this party. My aim is to ensure that UDF returns to power in the 2026 assembly elections. I’m giving you my word that we will fight together and achieve this target. The biggest advantage in my political life is that I am able to stand before you to achieve it.”