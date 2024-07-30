Yellow alert issued for eight districts in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The India Metereological Department (IMD) has forecast rain or thundershowers at most locations in the state till August 2, as the rainy weather continues.

A yellow warning has been issued for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod for Tuesday, indicating heavy rainfall.

Additionally, a wind warning is in effect due to anticipated surface winds reaching speed of 30-40 km/hr, with gusts potentially hitting 50 km/hr.

The state is also under a high-wave alert. On Monday, heavy rainfall caused calamities and water levels in dams and water bodies to rise.

Wayanad and Kannur reported landslides. The IMD had issued an orange alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod for the day. However, weather experts expect the intensity of the rainfall to decrease by Tuesday.

Wayanad’s Kalladi and Puthumala recorded the highest rainfall, with 200 mm in 24 hours. Kannur’s Ayyankunnu received 140 mm, while Vaikom in Kottayam saw 100 mm.

Holiday declared

Holiday has been declared in Thrissur, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts