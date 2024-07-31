Kerala Health Minister meets with accident en route to disaster-hit Wayanad

MALAPPURAM: Kerala Health Minister Veena George was involved in an accident near Manjeri here on Wednesday morning while she was travelling to the landslide-hit Wayanad district to coordinate the rescue operations there.

According to police, the accident occurred around 7.10 am when the minister's vehicle reportedly hit a two-wheeler.

The minister was taken to the government medical college in Manjeri, police said, adding that her condition was not serious.

More details of the accident are awaited.