Kerala: Ex-Supplyco staffer held for forgery in 7-crore deal

KOCHI: In a major corruption case, police have arrested a former private secretary of a former civil supplies minister for purchasing maize worth Rs 7 crore from multiple companies using fake letter pads and email IDs of Supplyco. The arrested is Satheesh Chandran, 67, of Elamkulam in Kochi, who worked as an assistant manager (HRD), Supplyco. He was expelled from service for corruption in 2017 while working as the assistant private secretary of former civil supplies minister P Thilothaman.

The recent corruption charge against Satheesh is that he forged the letter pad of Supplyco and issued purchase orders to buy maize from several companies in Mumbai and Rajasthan.

“The malpractice happened between November 2023 and January 2024. The accused created a fake purchase order in the name of Supplyco and sent it via the official mail IDs of Supplyco to Mumbai-based Jeeva Life, S S Empire and Rajasthan-based Pattodia Brothers worth Rs 7 crore. As per the purchase order, the maize was delivered to the accused and he paid around Rs 3 crore. The transactions were held through the GST account of Supplyco,” Ratheesh P M, Station House Officer, Kadavanthra said.

The corruption came to light after a payment of around Rs 4 crore to the companies became pending. Then the company representatives reached Supplyco head office in Kadavanthra and inquired about the payment default. Soon Supplyco checked its GST accounts and emails and came to know about the cheating. “Based on a complaint received from Supplyco, we registered a case. We have recorded the arrest of Satheesh. He is admitted to Ernakulam General Hospital due to a heart ailment. After completing the remand procedure, we will approach the court seeking his custody,” Ratheesh said.

The police are also checking whether other Supplyco officials were involved in the deal. Police suspect that such a major misappropriation could not be conducted without the assistance of insiders. “The accused has not revealed details regarding the maize supplied by the company to him. Whether he sold it in the black market has to be verified,” Ratheesh said.

Satheesh was involved in four cheating cases before. He was arrested by Ernakulam South Police for cheating a youth offering a job in Kochi Metro Rail Ltd after taking Rs 11 lakh from him.