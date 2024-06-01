Man throws chilli powder at woman, snatches chain

KOCHI: A woman was attacked by an unidentified person who threw chilli powder on her eyes before snatching her gold chain at Mannathoor near Koothattukulam on Friday morning. Koothattukulam police registered a case and started a probe into the incident. Saritha A K, 49, of Mannathoor, was confronted by an unidentified person at MLA Pady around 5.15am while she was on her way to work at a medical laboratory in Muvattupuzha.

“The accused approached the victim on a motorcycle and threw chilli powder on her eyes. Then he pushed her to the ground before snatching her gold chain. On hearing victim’s cry for help, people gathered at the place, but the accused managed to flee from there,” said a police officer.

The lost chain weighed 6g and is worth Rs 40,000. “We are checking for persons involved in chain-snatching cases and have recently been released from jail. There is also suspicion regarding the involvement of persons from other states,” said a police officer.