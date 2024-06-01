No rituals targeting Karnataka government, ministers, says Kerala temple authorities

Malabar Devasom Board Assistant Commissioner Gireesh Kumar addressed allegations regarding illegal rituals in temples within the Malabar region. He asserted that such claims are unfounded, and emphasised that no temples in the area engage in illegal practices.

To substantiate this, a comprehensive report detailing the rituals conducted at the Sri Rajarajeshwara temple, as well as nearby temples, has been submitted. This report aims to refute the accusations made by the Karnataka minister, demonstrating the adherence of these temples to lawful and traditional practices.

‘Shatru Samhara’ Pooja is being carried out in most of the temples in Kerala, which is a simple pooja which requires no sacrifice, but it is limited to a simple recitation of mantras. The only sacrifice of a living being is conducted in ‘Thiruvarkadu Bhagavathi Temple aka Madayi Kavu in Kannur, which conducts Kozhi Kalasham, which is a sacrifice of poultry for the goddess, but the rituals has no connection with the one claimed by Karnataka minister, he further pointed out.

Meanwhile, a special squad from Karnataka police have reached Kannur on Friday to investigate various rituals being carried out in the district.