IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala; orange alert in 3 districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state for Sunday and sounded an orange alert for three districts - Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad. As per the forecast, thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, its speed reaching 30-40 Kmph, is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala till June.

According to IMD, conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and Kerala, some parts of Karnataka and Rayalaseema, some more parts of Tamil Nadu and Southwest Bay of Bengal during next 2-3 days. A cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Arabian Sea off south Kerala between 5.8 and 7.6 km above mean sea level.

Strong Westerly/North Westerly winds at lower levels likely to continue over Kerala until June 5. Under its influence heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on June 2 and 5 and heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in the state on June 3 and 4. Rain or thundershower is most likely to occur at most places in Kerala until June 7.

Lightning strike kills two in Thrissur

Two people were killed in lightning strikes in the district on Saturday. The deceased are Kunnamkulam native Ganesan, 50 and Valappad native Nimisha, 42. Ganesan was sitting in front of the house amid heavy rain when the lightning struck. Though he was rushed to Medical College Hospital at Mulankunnathukavu, he was declared brought dead. Nimisha suffered lightning strike while taking bath. A part of the concrete wall of the bathoom collapsed along with electric wire and bulb. She was taken to a private hospital at Valappad, but her life couldn’t be saved.

ORANGE ALERT

Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad (June 2)

Idukki and Ernakulam (June 5)

YELLOW ALERT