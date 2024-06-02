KIMSHEALTH Hospital organises bullet rally in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KIMSHEALTH Trivandrum has organised an awareness bullet rally in the capital city and an awareness session against tobacco consumption for school students on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day.

V A Salim, Joint Excise Commissioner, flagged off the ‘Beat the Fumes’ bullet rally organised in association with Vimukthi Mission of the state government.

The awareness session conducted at KIMSHEALTH and the ‘Back to School’ initiative aimed at creating awareness among students about the need to lead a healthy life was inaugurated by Divya S Iyer, MD, Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited. Inaugurating the rally, V A Saleem said it is the need of the hour to come together with the government to plan various schemes to curb the increasing use of drugs. E M Najeeb, Executive Director, offered felicitation.

Dr Rohith S, consultant, respiratory medicine, delivered a speech on lung cancer, heart disease, respiratory diseases, and the health effects associated with tobacco use.

Dr P Arjun, senior consultant, and Dr Nishanth P S, associate consultant, were also part of the event. Around 150 riders participated in the rally, which began at Manaveeyam Veedhi, travelled through various parts of the city, and ended at the starting point.