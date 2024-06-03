Countdown begins: Ernakulam, Chalakudy candidates chart out plans for D-day

KOCHI: With just a day to go for election results, candidates in Ernakulam and Chalakudy constituencies have shared with TNIE their plans for where and how they will watch the counting unfold.

CPM’s candidate in Ernakulam, K J Shine, said, “I plan to visit the counting station early in the morning. For the rest of the day, I will observe the results from the guest house near Cusat.”

UDF candidate in Chalakudy, Benny Behanan, mentioned that he would be at his office in Angamaly on the day. “As with every counting day, I will visit the counting station and then return to my office to watch the results with our party workers,” said Behanan, adding that plans for the rest of the day will be decided after the results are declared.

C Ravindranath, the LDF candidate in Chalakudy, plans to spend the day at home. “I will visit the UC College in Aluva — a counting centre — in the morning and stay there for a while to oversee the arrangements. Then, I’ll return home, which is near the college, and watch the election results from there, he said.

BJP’s Ernakulam candidate, K S Radhakrishnan, revealed that he is yet to finalise plans for the day. “We will discuss this within the party on Monday and prepare a plan,” he said.

Though TNIE reached out to Ernakulam sitting MP Hibi Eden and K A Unnikrishnan of BDJS, a candidate from Chalakudy, they were not available.