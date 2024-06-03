Cultural activists flay PM Modi’s Gandhi remark

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of cultural activists have come out with a joint statement in protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark against Mahatma Gandhi. Prominent among activists included T Padmanabhan, Perumbadavam Sreedharan, M N Karassery etc.

The joint statement said that Modi has yet again insulted Gandhiji, which shows his ignorance about him. The cultural activists recalled that Gandhiji had said, “My Life is My Message” which signifies what his life had been.

“Gandhiji has always been revered by people. Ever since Modi claimed that the world came to know of Gandhi only after the ‘Gandhi’ film by British filmmaker Richart Attenborough was released, he has become a laughing stock. The citizens of India should realise that it is ignorance or contempt towards Gandhiji that has led Modi to come out with such a ridiculous statement”, the cultural activists wrote in the joint statement.

The hard-hitting joint statement also alleged that Modi, who has failed to understand Gandhiji, whether deliberately or not, displays lack of political awareness.

The cultural activists hope that the controversial comment made by Modi during the last lap of the Lok Sabha election, which was a political stunt, will be corrected.