Kerala: Five days after cloudburst, no end to woes of Moolepadam residents

KOCHI: “I’ll have to restart my life from zero,” laments D Premkumar, standing amidst soaked clothes, sleeping mat, and damaged equipment at his rented house in Moolepadam near Kalamassery, which was flooded during last Tuesday’s cloudburst.

“There is no mat to sleep on, and all my clothes were ruined in the flooding,” says the 64-year-old pastor who lives with his bedridden mother, wife and son.

Five days after heavy rain inundated Moolepadam, the cleaning of houses in the area continued even on Sunday. When TNIE visited the houses of local residents, dark clouds were gathering, threatening another heavy spell.

“I have suffered a loss of Rs 5 lakh. When the water level rose quickly, my wife managed to save the life of my mother with the assistance of the fire and rescue team,” says Premkumar who was in Salem at the time.

T Lorentina, who retired as the principal of the Government Polytechnic College in Kalamassery, says: “The last three letters of the word Moolepadam itself resembles the actual condition of the residents. We are living in a ‘dam’, where water may enter our low-lying area from anywhere.”

One of the earliest residents of Moolepadam, she had renovated her house and increased its height.