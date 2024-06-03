Kerala government okays Aadhaar for digital land resurvey

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has given sanction for Aadhaar authentication in the ongoing digital land resurvey. According to the gazette notification on May 27, authentication will help the revenue department offer streamlined land record services and also for KYC authentication. The OTP-based Aadhaar authentication is for linking land parcels with ownership in the land record database. At present, Aadhaar authentication is voluntarily and land owners have the alternative option of physical KYC submission.

Meanwhile, the resurvey is making good progress despite adverse climatic conditions. As of Friday, the survey was completed on 3.81 lakh hectares falling into 27 lakh land parcels. After the completion of the field survey, draft maps were notified for 170 villages. The notification gives one month time for the landowners to raise complaints. The next step is to notify the final map under Section 13 of the Kerala Survey and Boundaries Act.

The government plans to publish final maps once the model code of conduct is lifted. They will be published along with the launch of the Integrated Land Information and Management System (ILIMS). The public interface of this digital system would be the ‘Ente Bhoomi’ single-window portal providing all land-related services from the government, a pioneering initiative in the country.

A total of 400 villages were selected in the first and second phases of the digital resurvey.