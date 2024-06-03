Kerala: Man sets himself, wife and son ablaze due to family dispute

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three members of a family were charred to death near Ayiroor here on Sunday evening.

The deceased have been identified as one Rajendran, his wife Bindu (42) and son Amal Raj (17).

Rajendran, in a fit of rage, poured thinner used for painting purposes upon himself, his wife and their son and set ablaze, say reports.

Rajendran succumbed to the injuries on Sunday evening. His wife and son succumbed at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Monday.

It's understood that Rajendran and Bindu were living separately for the past eight months. Their children Amalraj and Sandra were staying with the mother.

On Sunday, Bindu took her children to her husband's place to collect her belongings. At the time, a wordy quarrel ensued and Rajendran set himself, his wife and son ablaze.

Sandra, who was standing outside, raised an alarm and with the help of the neighbours rushed her parents and brother to the hospital, but to no avail.

Ayiroor police have registered a case and are investigating.