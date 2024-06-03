Kerala: Sreekaryam resident’s ‘wrap’ service garners attention

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Excitement is in the air as schools across the state is set reopen after a long two-month hiatus. Even the heavy rain failed to dampen the enthusiasm of children and parents who embarked on a shopping spree to grab school essentials, from umbrellas boasting new features to trendy bags.

Amid the buzz, Surya Heman, a resident of Sreekaryam, introduced a novel service aimed at easing the burden of perfect book wrapping for parents.

Under the simple yet ingenious service, the books were picked up, wrapped in brown covers and delivered at the specified location, ready to go in school bags.

An employee at the labour department, Surya unexpectedly found herself at the helm of the flourishing business. The idea arose organically when one of her cousins suggested turning her habit of wrapping books for her nephew and nieces before school reopening into a business.

Surya launched the service on May 15, and to her delight it immediately took off. She charged Rs 12 for each textbook, while the charge for wrapping up a notebook was Rs 10. The demand was steady, with Surya getting five to seven orders a day.

“Some students received their books late and found themselves pressed for time. That’s when they turned to me,” said Surya.

Her marketing strategy was simple yet effective. She spread the word through apartment notices, WhatsApp groups and by reaching out to friends. The response was overwhelmingly positive.

“I completed about three orders a day, and more during my off days. If customers didn’t provide brown paper, I bought it and returned the excess. I also added complimentary stickers and name slips for a personal touch,” she said.

Surya’s timely move and customer-centric approach made it a hit among parents and kids, allowing her to reconnect with her younger self. “This is a seasonal business. I am planning to start the business much earlier during the next vacation to meet the demand,” she added.