Kannur teacher’s eco-friendly project grows leaps & bounds

KOZHIKODE: Sometimes, a simple idea can work wonders. P Dileep, a Botany teacher at Rajiv Gandhi Higher Secondary School in Kannur, can vouch for it.

The teacher has set an example with his simple, yet ground-breaking initiative, ‘Oru Chaya, Oru Chola’ (One tea, one shade), which encourages using waste water from shops, particularly hotels, to nurture plants. The initiative has captivated the local community, and over 614 commercial establishments in Kannur and neighbouring districts are now re-purposing the water that their customers use for washing hands, to nourish plants in their surroundings.

Dr Dileep, who is also a plant taxonomist – one who classifies and names plants – distributes saplings for free to shops willing to adopt the eco-friendly practice.

Driven by a deep commitment to conserve the environment, Dileep aims to plant 1,927 plants by next year. The ambitious target is his tribute to Sunderlal Bahuguna, a noted environmentalist and leader of the Chipko movement who was born in 1927. “Every year, environmental clubs, government institutions and even the forest department plant hundreds of saplings across the state.