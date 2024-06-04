UDF camp in Kerala upbeat about strong LS show

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the eve of the Lok Sabha poll outcome, the UDF camp remained upbeat about sweeping all 20 seats in the state. For the D-Day on Tuesday, the Congress state leadership has set up a task force at Indira Bhavan, with senior leaders asked to be present there.

While being optimistic of improving on their 2019 tally of 19 seats, the UDF leadership had doubts over a few seats. The UDF candidates faced intense contests in Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal, Thrissur, Alathur, Palakkad and Vadakara seats. At the same time, none of its candidates in these constituencies have expressed a fear of losing.

The leadership believes the Congress candidates will scrape through with narrow margins, especially in Alathur and Palakkad. Regarding the other seats, the top brass of the party has reconciled to the fact that the fight is too close for comfort.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran, who is involved in a hot contest in Kannur, will be staying back in his constituency on Tuesday. He will not want to lose the battle when he is the party chief as a section within the Congress allegedly wishes to see him defeated.

The party’s Political Affairs Committee leader M Liju told TNIE that the national leadership has asked all state units to form a task force at their respective headquarters.