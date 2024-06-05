Kerala fails to send woman representative to Lok Sabha; call for more women participation

KOCHI: At a time when the nation is discussing the Women’s Reservation Bill and the representation of women, Kerala, which is considered a progressive state, has failed to send a woman representative to Lok Sabha.

Though nine women candidates – UDF’s Ramya Haridas, LDF’s K K Shylaja, Annie Raja, K J Shine, and NDA’s Sobha Surendran, T N Sarassu, Sangeetha Viswanathan, M L Ashwini, and Niveditha Subrahmanian contested in the general election from Kerala, none of them could make it to Parliament.

The scenario is a result of the lack of women candidates as well as efforts from political parties, according to Sulfath M, a leader of the Equal Representation Movement.

“It is disappointing that a progressive state like Kerala does not have a woman MP in Lok Sabha. It shows that the UDF, LDF and the NDA need to give more opportunities to women candidates. The women candidates fielded by the three fronts were strong. These political parties should have put in more efforts to ensure the victory of women candidates,” she said.