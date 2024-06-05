Surprise Lok Sabha candidates and unexpected numbers in Kerala

KOCHI: Their candidatures had taken many by surprise. And when the results were out, some of them managed to spring surprises again. Among them, Shafi Parambil of the Congress won the Vadakara seat by a huge margin of 1,14,753 votes, considering his nearest rival was a heavyweight candidate -- K K Shailaja of the CPM.

Shafi’s LS candidature in Vadakara came as a surprise since his name was not even doing the rounds among the list of probables, much less Vadakara. The incumbent Palakkad MLA had a tough fight on his hands against Shailaja, the current Mattannur MLA. It was believed that Shailaja’s stint as the health minister during the Nipah and Covid outbreaks, coupled with her rapport with the people, would work in her favour. But Shafi’s mass appeal and the T P Chandrasekharan factor swung votes UDF’s way, as he polled 5,50,930 votes.

Another of UDF’s surprise candidates, K Muraleedharan in Thrissur, failed miserably. The so-called tactical move by the UDF to pit Muraleedharan against Suresh Gopi after the former’s sister, Padmaja Venugopal, joined the BJP didn’t play out as wished for. It should be recalled that the name of T N Prathapan -- the incumbent Thrissur MP -- had been doing the rounds till the last moment. His name had even featured on graffiti as the UDF candidate for the seat. At the same time, Muraleedharan, the incumbent Vadakara MP, had wanted to retain his seat.

Various factors, like the in-fighting in the UDF, loss of Christian votes, and the Thrissur Pooram fiasco played against him. Muraleedharan (3,28,124) was pushed to a measly third place behind Suresh Gopi (4,12,338) and LDF’s V Sunilkumar (3,37,652).