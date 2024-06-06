CPM’s V Joy gets one more vote in recounting

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : UDF candidate and sitting MP of Attingal Lok Sabha seat Adoor Prakash’s victory margin reduced by one vote after the recounting. The victory margin came down from 685 to 684. Consequently, CPM’s V Joy gained one more vote in recounting. A mild tension prevailed at the counting centre after workers of the Congress and CPM mobilised there.

The LDF demanded recounting of postal votes alleging that several ballots were deemed invalid unnecessarily. The front also cited that the 902 postal votes which were deemed invalid were higher than the victory margin of 685.However, only one ballot was found valid after the recounting.

The final vote share of Adoor Prakash was 3,28,051, V Joy 3,27,367 and NDA candidate V Muraleedharan 3,11,779 votes. Two namesakes of Adoor Prakash had polled 2,376 votes. It was a prestigious contest for the CPM in Attingal because the candidate V Joy was the party’s district secretary.

Also, he is a familiar face in the constituency since he represents the Varkala assembly segment which is part of the Attingal seat. The assembly segments falling in Attingal Lok Sabha seat are Aruvikkara, Kattakkada, Varkala, Attingal, Chirayinkeezhu, Nedumangad and Vamanapuram. It is the second consecutive win for senior Congress leader Adoor Prakash from the Attingal seat. A former minister in the Oommen Chandy government, Prakash wrested the seat from the CPM.