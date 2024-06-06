Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan terms poll results big blow for BJP

Chief min: LDF will rectify its drawbacks

This, Pinarayi said, was evident in the results as BJP could not get a simple majority. He said the people of India have wrecked BJP’s pipe dream that it could continue in power by creating a divide in society on communal and sectarian lines.

The CM said the results in Kerala have prompted the LDF to rectify its drawbacks and effectively resist the false propaganda against the state government. The LDF will also dispel the misunderstanding that such propaganda may have created in the minds of the people, he said.

Maintaining that the Left viewed BJP’s victory in Thrissur ‘seriously’, Pinarayi said a win for the saffron party in a state hailed as the epitome of secularism needed to be critically examined. He said LDF will continue to strive towards upholding secular values.

“Taking people along, the LDF government will ensure the welfare and progress of the state,” Pinarayi said, and also thanked those who worked and voted for the LDF in the LS polls. He also greeted voters across the country who voted against BJP under the firm resolve to protect democracy.

Satheesan hits back against Pinarayi’s FB comment on poll debacle

T’ Puram: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has targeted the chief minister for the LDF’s setback in the LS polls. Replying to CM’s reaction to the poll debacle, Satheesan alleged that the false campaign led by CM on ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’ was what led to the LDF’s setback in the state. He urged Pinarayi to introspect when the CM maintained in his FB post that BJP’s victory in Thrissur should be looked into.