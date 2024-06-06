Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan terms poll results big blow for BJP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Lok Sabha election results have dealt a big blow to the BJP’s attempts to scuttle democracy and constitutional values, even as he maintained that the LDF was viewing the saffron party’s victory in Thrissur ‘seriously.’
In a statement on Wednesday, his first after the results that saw LDF winning just one seat, the CM admitted that the front could not register the win it expected and assured of taking corrective measures to implement the government’s policies more effectively.
On the national scenario, Pinarayi said people have rejected the propaganda unleashed by a majority of the media, ruling dispensation and central agencies backed by money power.
Chief min: LDF will rectify its drawbacks
This, Pinarayi said, was evident in the results as BJP could not get a simple majority. He said the people of India have wrecked BJP’s pipe dream that it could continue in power by creating a divide in society on communal and sectarian lines.
The CM said the results in Kerala have prompted the LDF to rectify its drawbacks and effectively resist the false propaganda against the state government. The LDF will also dispel the misunderstanding that such propaganda may have created in the minds of the people, he said.
Maintaining that the Left viewed BJP’s victory in Thrissur ‘seriously’, Pinarayi said a win for the saffron party in a state hailed as the epitome of secularism needed to be critically examined. He said LDF will continue to strive towards upholding secular values.
“Taking people along, the LDF government will ensure the welfare and progress of the state,” Pinarayi said, and also thanked those who worked and voted for the LDF in the LS polls. He also greeted voters across the country who voted against BJP under the firm resolve to protect democracy.
Satheesan hits back against Pinarayi’s FB comment on poll debacle
T’ Puram: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has targeted the chief minister for the LDF’s setback in the LS polls. Replying to CM’s reaction to the poll debacle, Satheesan alleged that the false campaign led by CM on ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’ was what led to the LDF’s setback in the state. He urged Pinarayi to introspect when the CM maintained in his FB post that BJP’s victory in Thrissur should be looked into.