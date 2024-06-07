After Kerala CM calls Mar Coorilos 'empty-headed', Council of Churches comes down upon Pinarayi

KOCHI: The Kerala Council of Churches (KCC), a joint confederation of Christian organizations, has come out against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's statement against the Jacobite Syrian Church's Niranam Diocese's former Metropolitan Geevarghese Mar Coorilose.



The KCC, in a statement, said that it's the society's responsibility to point out that if the "ruler is naked", after the CM said, there are "empty-headed people among the priests too."

Pinarayi made the statement on Friday after Mar Coorilose said the government cannot always depend on food kits to get the people's mandate, pointing out the LDF's stunning defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.



'The KCC statement said that a ruler who turns dictator is dangerous, and it is also the trait of a dictator to be unwilling to accept criticism.

"If the Emperor is naked, it is society's responsibility to call him out, said the KCC statement. KCC also called out the CM for insulting critics, which showed his immature stature.



"There has been no change in the behavior of this person, who once called a priest a wretch, and today he calls another priest 'empty-headed'. It can be understood that the nature of the caller has not changed," said KCC. They also alleged that it is difficult for the common man to live in Kerala today.

What angered CM Vijayan



In a Facebook post, Mar Coorilose said the huge defeat that the LDF had to face in the Lok Sabha polls was due to the erosion in people's faith and the poor performance of the second Pinarayi government compared to the first one.

"Arrogance and opulence, if continued, would spell doom for the Left government. Floods and epidemics will not come to your rescue every time, and the people will not fall for the 'kit politics' time and again, especially in Kerala," the bishop posted on Facebook.

Reactions

Meanwhile, the Jacobite Syrian Church clarified that the statement made by Geevarghese Mar Coorilose is not the official stand or opinion of the church.



The government's discriminatory interventions towards the Christian community have contributed to the backlash faced by the Left in Kerala in the Lok Sabha elections, said KCC.

"Even after a year of studying the problems of the Christian community and submitting the report, no action has been taken on the Justice J B Koshy Commission report. Therefore, the government should be prepared to correct the mistake," the statement said.



The KCC is a confederation of Episcopal Christian churches other than the Catholic Church. The Jacobite, Orthodox, CSI, Marthoma, Believers, and Thozhyoor churches are in the KCC.