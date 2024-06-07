CBI probe on to trace GREF officer who went missing on his way home

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated an inquiry to trace an official of the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) under the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) who went missing while returning home from Arunachal Pradesh in November last year.

The missing case, initially registered at Kodumon police station in Pathanamthitta, was recently handed over to the CBI following a directive from the Kerala High Court.

Sasankan K, 58, of Sree Bhavanam House, Angadickal South, Kodumon, went missing while returning to spend his 89-day-long leave at home.

Though he boarded a train from Guwahati to Chennai, his family realised he was missing when they received a call from a railway officer informing them that two of Sasankan’s bags were found unattended at a railway station in Chennai on November 27.

“The family’s last contact with Sasankan was on November 25 when he spoke to his wife using the phone number of an auto-rickshaw driver in Bhubaneswar. During the call, he mentioned losing his mobile phone and money and requested his wife to send money using Google Pay. Following this, his brother-in-law sent Rs 5,000 to Sasankan’s Google Pay number. It is suspected that Sasankan, who boarded a train to Chennai, went missing during the journey,” said a CBI source.