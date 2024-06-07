Talks on Rajya Sabha seat begin in IUML; Haris Beeran new contender

MALAPPURAM: After securing huge victories in the Lok Sabha election, the IUML has shifted its focus to the Rajya Sabha seat offered by the Congress. Sources said that the party would soon announce its candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat.
Though IUML state general secretary P M A Salam is the top contender for the seat, the names of MYL state general secretary P K Firos, MYL national general secretary Faizal Babu, and IUML national assistant secretary C K Subair, are also under consideration.
However, on Thursday, IUML leader Haris Beeran emerged as a new contender for the Rajya Sabha seat. It is learnt that Haris Beeran enjoys the support of a group of leaders in the party. “Though Beeran has supporters in the party, he is not a top contender for the seat.
The party leadership is likely to start official discussions to select the Rajya Sabha candidate from Friday as senior leaders Sadiq Ali Thangal and P K Kunhalikutty are in Delhi to attend the INDIA bloc meeting after the election results were announced on July 4,” said a party source.
Sources said that the leadership is likely to send IUML state general secretary P M A Salam to Rajya Sabha and select a new general secretary for Kerala. “If Salam gets the Rajya Sabha seat, the general secretary post will be given to some other leader in Kerala. Abid Hussain Thangal, K M Shaji, and N Samsudheen are the likely candidates for the general secretary post. Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama also wants Salam to be removed from the post,” the source said.
Salam has already declared that he would not give up the general secretary post. Whether Salam stays firm on his stand if Sadiq Ali Thangal asks him to take up the responsibilities in Rajya Sabha remains to be seen. Consoling the MYL leadership, which expressed interest in the Rajya Sabha seat if anyone outside the MYL is selected for the post, is also a challenge before the IUML.
With the terms of three Rajya Sabha members set to expire on July 1, it is anticipated that the LDF will secure two seats while the remaining seat is expected to be won by the UDF. After the IUML staked claim for the third Lok Sabha seat before the election, the Congress settled the issue by offering the Rajya Sabha seat to the IUML.