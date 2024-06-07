Talks on Rajya Sabha seat begin in IUML; Haris Beeran new contender

MALAPPURAM: After securing huge victories in the Lok Sabha election, the IUML has shifted its focus to the Rajya Sabha seat offered by the Congress. Sources said that the party would soon announce its candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat.

Though IUML state general secretary P M A Salam is the top contender for the seat, the names of MYL state general secretary P K Firos, MYL national general secretary Faizal Babu, and IUML national assistant secretary C K Subair, are also under consideration.

However, on Thursday, IUML leader Haris Beeran emerged as a new contender for the Rajya Sabha seat. It is learnt that Haris Beeran enjoys the support of a group of leaders in the party. “Though Beeran has supporters in the party, he is not a top contender for the seat.

The party leadership is likely to start official discussions to select the Rajya Sabha candidate from Friday as senior leaders Sadiq Ali Thangal and P K Kunhalikutty are in Delhi to attend the INDIA bloc meeting after the election results were announced on July 4,” said a party source.