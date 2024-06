KOZHIKODE: A 65-year-old man was charred to death when the car he was driving caught fire near Konnad Beach at West Hill in Kozhikode on Friday. Mohandas, a resident of Punnassery in Chellanur, was en route to Vengali from the beach area when his car caught fire, around 12.15 pm.

Though the residents, fishermen and traffic police personnel responded quickly, they could not rescue Mohandas.

Traffic police officers, who were in another vehicle just behind his car, noticed smoke emanating from the rear portion of his four-wheeler and signalled him to pull over.

Though Mohandas stopped the vehicle, the fire engulfed the car instantly. The local residents and fishermen present on the spot made valiant attempts to rescue Mohandas, even managing to open a door. But they were hindered by a jammed seatbelt and an explosion that intensified the blaze.