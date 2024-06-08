Council of Churches flays Pinarayi Vijayan's remarks against former metropolitan Mar Coorilos

KOCHI: The Kerala Council of Churches (KCC), a joint confederation of Christian organisations, has come out against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement against former metropolitan Geevarghese Mar Coorilos.

KCC, in a statement, said that it is society’s responsibility to point out if the “ruler is naked,” after the chief minister said, there are “fools among priests as well.” Pinarayi made the statement on Friday after Mar Coorilos said the government cannot always depend on food kits to get people’s mandate, pointing out the LDF’s stunning defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

KCC, in a statement, said that a ruler who turns dictator is dangerous, and it is also the trait of a dictator to be unwilling to accept criticism. “If the emperor is naked, it is society’s responsibility to call him out," said the KCC statement. Meanwhile, the Jacobite Syrian Church clarified that the statement made by Geevarghese Mar Coorilos is not the official stand or opinion of the church.