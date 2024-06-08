Muslim League leader asks women not to indulge in ‘unbridled celebrations’

KOZHIKODE: An audio message from a local leader of the IUML asking the workers of the Muslim Women’s League to ‘keep restraint’ during the felicitation of the newly elected MP, Shafi Parambil, has created controversy.

In the message being circulated on WhatsApp, IUML Koothuparamba mandalam general secretary P K Shahul Hameed can be heard saying that women workers need not participate in the procession organised for Shafi in Panur on Friday. “Women workers need not participate in the procession on the road. There are some restrictions imposed by the religion,” Shahul said in the message. He added that women can come to the programme and greet the MP-elect.

Later, he came up with an explanation that the IUML never puts any restrictions on women participating in public functions. “We don’t keep women away from party activities. Our women workers had actively taken part in the biriyani challenge organised as part of raising funds for palliative care activities,” he said.

Asserting that his party is for empowering women, Shahul said his intention was only to remind the women of their religious responsibilities. “There have been some other interpretations to the victory processions taken out by women on the day of counting. We only asked them to remain vigilant,” he added.