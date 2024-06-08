Pensioners’ arrears will be disbursed soon says Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that his government would pay up the arrears due to social security pensioners, government employees and pensioners at the earliest. He was speaking after releasing the government’s three-year progress report in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.
“The government could not disburse the arrears due to the financial crisis. But I must say that it will be paid at the earliest favourable situation,” he said.
“The government formed a company to borrow funds for prompt payment of social security pension. But the Union government adjusted the company’s borrowings to the state’s annual borrowing limit. It was intended to topple the system,” he added.
The CM blamed the central government for the unprecedented financial crisis being faced by the state. He hoped that a change would come in the centre’s approach, referring to the new coalition government that would assume power shortly. If natural disasters posed a challenge to his first government, the centre’s discriminative policies pushed the state into an even bigger crisis this time. The Supreme Court too found merit in the state’s argument.
Pinarayi said four lakh families got houses during the tenure of the two LDF governments led by him. Over three lakh families were given title deeds for their land holdings. Despite the financial crisis, the government did not default on employees’ salaries. The recent drought affected cash crops. The agriculture sector in general is progressing well. The IT sector witnessed tremendous progress. The CM said more national and international companies will set up units here providing a large number of jobs.
Highlights of the Progress Report
Employment to 1,08,242 persons through Digital Workforce Management System
5,300 new start-ups providing 55,000 job opportunities
30,000 job opportunities in three IT parks
KFON connection in 21,311 government offices/ institutions
Established Kerala Rubber Limited to encourage value-added products from rubber
Work of Integrated Rice Technology Park in Palakkad progressing
Achieved 275 of 301 targets as part of Ease of Doing Business
Employment for 16.61 lakh people under MGNREGS
47.89 pc of the identified families uplifted from extreme poverty
Financial assistance to 10,663 SC families to buy land