Pinarayi Vijayan’s jibe at Coorilos: There are fools among priests

The chief minister was responding to a Facebook post in which Mar Coorilos criticised the state government in the backdrop of the LDF’s humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. The prelate had said that “floods and pandemics” would not always come to the government’s rescue.

“Today I read in the media about a priest’s words. He said the floods helped this government to get a second term and that the government should not think that another flood will happen. His statement showed that there are fools among priests as well. None of us would wish for a flood again. But we stood as one to overcome that calamity,” he said.

Interestingly, the prelate who faced the chief minister’s ire is known for his pro-Left stance. In his FB post too, after listing his findings behind the LDF’s loss, Coorilos wanted the front to remain ‘Left’ and do course correction.

“If Kerala’s Left front does not learn from the frequent shock treatments by the people, it would meet with the same fate as the Left parties in Bengal and Tripura. Anti-incumbency is one of the major reasons behind the Left front’s fall in the Lok Sabha election. It remains a reality even if the CPM denies it,” he added.

The other reasons listed by Coorilos were the failure in economic policies, indiscipline, extravagance, wrong police policies, media witch-hunt, corruption including those in cooperative banks, defaulting social security pension, SFI’s violent politics, intolerance towards criticism, attempts to appease religious and communal organisations and Right wing policies. The prelate further said that the performance of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government was poorer than that of the first. “The performance of most of the ministers is poor. Bigger setbacks are in the wait for the Left front if it continues with arrogance and extravagance. Floods and pandemics will not always come to the rescue. People will not fall for kit politics for a second time,” he further added.