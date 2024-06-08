Vigilance identifies 83 govt doctors in Kerala engaged in illegal private practice

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in a state-wide raid has identified 83 government doctors who were offering private consultations flouting government norms.

The raids were conducted by 70 Vigilance teams during which it was found that 19 doctors employed in government MCHs, who were receiving non-practice allowance that comes to about one-fourth of their basic pay, were doing private practice. Also, 64 doctors working in other government hospitals were found to be engaged in private practices without following government stipulations.

During the special drive ‘Operation Private Practice’, eight Medical College hospital doctors from Kozhikode, three from Alappuzha, two from Thrissur, and one each from Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur were nabbed while conducting private practice.

The state government has put a blanket ban on private consultation of government MCH doctors and provided 25% of their basic pay as a non-practice allowance to dissuade them from taking up private consultations. However, there have been certain relaxations to the government doctors working under the Directorate of Health Service for private practice.

The Vigilance said the doctors were found practising in rented commercial buildings by employing technicians and nurses. Such 10 doctors were detected in Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta each, nine in Kannur, eight in Kasaragod, five in Kollam, four each in Palakkad, Kozhikode and Wayanad, three in Kottayam, two each in Malappuram and Idukki and one each in Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur.