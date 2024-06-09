Kerala state assembly session to begin on June 10

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The eleventh session of the15th assembly will begin on June 10. The assembly will meet for 28 days and will conclude on July 25, Speaker A N Shamseer told mediapersons here on Saturday.

The speaker said he has given a ruling that all ministers should reply to the questions raised by members in the house. The Loka Kerala Sabha will meet from June 13 to 15. The assembly will not meet on these days. The LSG ward delimitation bill will be presented in the house on the first day, he said. The bill is to establish a Delimitation Commission to redraw the boundaries and increase the number of local self-government wards based on the 2011 census.

Shamseer said the LDF’s setback in the Thalassery assembly segment reflected a general trend and that his constituency will not be insulated from the trend. The Lok Sabha election result is a repeat of the previous election. The number of votes and leads for LDF in Thalassery showed a decline, he said.