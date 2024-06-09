Pinarayi Vijayan carrying out Modi’s agenda says Appukuttan Vallikkunnu

How do you assess the recent elections that have brought significant changes to both national and state politics?

Counting this, there have now been two historically significant elections in the country after Independence. The first one was after the Emergency. As per Marxian principles, different sections of society will always be on a confrontational path with the ruling party. When there’s an attempt to prevent this, there is bound to be a historical uprising from among the masses.

In 1977, we saw such an uprising. Back then, an invisible power of the masses dealt a major blow to the arrogance of those in power at the time. I believe such an invisible power was evident in the recent polls too. Modi’s majority is less than what most other prime ministers got. Last time, the BJP had 303 seats, which was about 56% of the Parliament’s total strength.

After this shocking result, they are unable to attain the magical figure of 272 without the support of allies. A coalition government under Modi will have big consequences and we are already witnessing indications of that. How and when this is going to unravel is difficult to predict. We can only wait and watch.

How will the Lok Sabha election results reflect in Kerala’s political landscape?

The CM said this election was a referendum on LDF’s performance too. While examining the results, we need to understand that this was not just another Lok Sabha election. The second consecutive term in the state was projected as his (Pinarayi’s) own achievement. Also, the public relations department, which comes under the CM, spent lakhs to present a victory song in the second term and give indications of a third term. Let’s examine what happened in Punnapra-Vayalar, which holds a special significance for communists. The EMS government, before the swearing-in ceremony in 1957, went to Punnapra-Vayalar and paid floral tributes to the martyrs of the uprising.

This election, the CPM-led LDF not only witnessed an erosion in votes in this area too, but more importantly, the BJP emerged on top there. A district secretary of the party, who contested the elections, said BJP has come first in many communist citadels in Kannur... areas where the party workers have attained martyrdom. I’m not pointing out why this has happened or the danger this poses. I’m pointing out the fact that the election shock that Kerala has delivered to the Left parties is far higher, and one which will have far-reaching consequences, than what it has given to Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi has stated that he will be one of BJP’s main faces in the next assembly elections. That’s very important. There are already indications that BJP has been able to politically influence people in communist pockets. To overcome the situation, we need to see how CPM responds to the challenge. But I don’t have any hope. The chief minister and captain of the government wrote on Facebook that the party would take corrective steps if there are any faults. The question is what are the faults. I don’t think the CM has realised his mistakes, just like Modi could not realise his.