Rs 1.35-crore food street project in Kochi gathers steam

KOCHI: The city’s food-street project is cooking up steam with the food safety department according it administrative sanction. Launched in 2023, the central government scheme envisages setting up 100 safe and hygienic food streets across 100 cities/districts in the country.

Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) is implementing the project in Kochi. GCDA has proposed setting up a clean and hygienic food street at Kasthurba Nagar, with financial assistance from the Centre.

“Work on the project began earlier in the year. However, the delay in relocating a transformer held up activity. Electric cabling work is currently on. We hope to complete the work within three months. Food safety officials will evaluate the progress next week,” a GCDA official said.

As per the detailed project report, the 15,000-sqft project site will encompass both the food street and parking facilities. The proposal is to construct a 10,000-sqft food street with 20 bunks and all allied facilities necessary for safe and hygienic functioning. The food street will have other facilities such as open dining, adequate wash areas, pathways, toilets, and parking lots spread across 5,000 sqft.

“A few kiosks have been set up. The project aims to develop the area with dine-in facilities and parking spaces that will remain open from evening till early morning,” the official said.

The Rs 1.35-crore Kochi project will also put in place a drainage and solid waste management system. Kochi corporation will receive the fund, which must then be handed over to GCDA.