Thiruvananthapuram MCH sergeant suspended for assault on patient, colleague

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The principal of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Saturday suspended a sergeant in connection with an incident in which the latter assaulted a patient and another sergeant.

The suspended is Juraij. The decision follows Health Minister Veena George’s instruction to the hospital to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

The incident involved a fight among security staff at the hospital. Senior Sergeant A L Shamjeer, who was responsible for security duties, was assaulted. The altercation escalated from a dispute involving security staff member Juraij, who had assaulted a patient a few days ago.

The footage, dated May 16, showed the physical assault on Sreekumar, a resident of Mannamoola, by Juraij. The argument began on a WhatsApp group for sergeants, where senior sergeant Shamjeer, who is also the association’s secretary, urged members to maintain decorum. This led to Juraij attacking Shamjeer. It is reported that Juraij kicked Shamjeer while they were in the security office.