V D Satheesan writes to Centre over NEET fiasco

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has sent a letter to the centre demanding a comprehensive probe into the suspicious results of the NEET exam. Many students from the state personally expressed their reservations about the NEET exam results, which led him to write to the secretaries of higher education and health and family welfare departments.

In the letter, Satheesan highlighted that the NEET results for 2024 have sparked severe concerns about the authenticity of the NEET tests, with many students casting doubt on the procedure. “It is extremely alarming to see that 67 students received full marks, with eight of them coming from the same centre. It should be noted that number of students who received full marks was just two in 2023 and four in 2022. Furthermore, students have received 719 and 718 marks out of 720, which is not theoretically achievable given the NEET exam format,” he wrote.

“The fact that the results were announced 10 days before the proposed date casts considerable doubt on the validity of the valuation procedure,” he said.