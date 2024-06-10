A hero’s bittersweet political expedition sees a new dawn

His open admiration for Modi in 2014 foreshadowed his shift in political allegiance. Subsequently, in 2016, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha as an eminent citizen and formally joined the BJP.

In 2019, Suresh Gopi contested the Lok Sabha election from Thrissur on a BJP ticket. Despite a fiery election campaign that is still remembered for his statement “Thrissur njaan ingu edukkuva”, the actor-politician could only finish third. However, he significantly increased the saffron party’s vote share by a whopping 17%, demonstrating his growing popularity. Despite another unsuccessful attempt in the 2021 assembly election to ‘take’ Thrissur, he finished third, but narrowly missed victory for just 4,000 votes. This close fight made him continue to make significant efforts in the Thrissur constituency, earning the trust of a wide cross-section of voters, including those who were previously apolitical.

Suresh Gopi’s third electoral venture in Thrissur proved successful as he won the Lok Sabha seat by around 75,000 votes, significantly increasing the BJP’s vote share from 28% in 2019 to 37%.

Political analysts have attributed the actor’s win to his acceptance by a wide cross-section of voters, especially apolitical electors, who took notice of his persistent efforts for Thrissur over the past five years. The actor’s outreach towards the Christian community also earned him rich dividends, despite the shadow of the Manipur violence.

However, controversies have been part of the actor’s public life. He courted controversy by invoking the deity during the 2019 election campaign when the Sabarimala issue was burning. In 2022, he became fodder for trolls when he handed over money as Vishu ‘kaineettam’ to women who were seen touching his feet while he remained seated in a car. Suresh Gopi’s ‘kaineettam’ to a ‘melshanthi’ (head priest) of a temple also stirred up a hornet’s nest as the devaswom prohibits ‘melsanthis’ from accepting money.

In October 2023, Gopi faced a police case following a complaint by a female journalist in Kozhikode, alleging that he had placed his hand on her shoulder without consent during a media interaction. Despite this, Suresh Gopi has received support from several female co-stars during this challenging time. In a recent interaction with the media after his electoral victory, he expressed his distress at being portrayed negatively and stated that he would not forget this episode.