No failings from the part of the govt in probing the death of veterinary college student Sidharthan: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday claimed that there was no attempt from the part of the government to delay the investigation into the death of 20-year-old student JS Sidharthan.

In an alleged case of harassment and abetment of suicide, Sidharthan was found dead in the bathroom of the men's hostel at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pookode, Wayanad, on February 18.

The government and the police had adopted measures to ensure an efficient and transparent probe into the death of Sidharthan, Vijayan informed the state assembly.

Since there was some delay in completing the process relating to transferring the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), three staff in the Home Department have been placed under suspension, the CM said.

Simply because a few officials tried to delay the process cannot mean that the case is being sabotaged, he said.

The CM described Sidharthan's death as "very unfortunate."

The police have arrested 19 persons in connection with Sidharthan's death.

The Kerala High Court recently granted bail to all the 19 suspects.

The CBI’s counsel argued before the court that the suspects had committed a very heinous and gruesome crime of abetting Sidharthan’s suicide. They brutally assaulted the deceased at the nearby hillock, took him to the courtyard of the hostel and conducted a mock trial in the presence of his juniors and classmates, the counsel said. The accused persons humiliated and insulted the deceased, prompting him to take the extreme step, the counsel said. Though a final report has been filed, the investigating officer is proposing a further investigation to ascertain the complicity of others involved in the crime, said the counsel.