Twist in Pantheerankavu domestic violence case; it was all a lie, says Kozhikode woman

She disclosed that her family had threatened to die by suicide if she did not comply with their demands to falsely accuse Rahul. This immense pressure led her to fabricate stories, which have now spiralled into a major controversy, even creating headaches for the government.

Adding to the complexity of the case, the woman shared details about her relationship with Rahul. She was aware that Rahul had been previously married and was in the process of getting a divorce, which he had assured would be finalised before their wedding. Despite his openness about his past, she had insisted on proceeding with their marriage, even when the divorce was delayed.

“Rahul told me not to go ahead with the new marriage, but I insisted, saying that it didn’t matter,” the woman recounted in the video.

This new revelation has further complicated the already controversial case, causing significant public and governmental concern.

The authorities are now facing intense scrutiny over their initial handling of the investigation and the action taken against the accused. At the same time, the parents of the woman had said that their daughter is being influenced by Rahul who is trying to contact her in different ways. She had shifted to a friend’s house a few days ago, where the parents suspect the involvement of Rahul and other people associated with him, to influence their daughter to take a step favouring him.

It was earlier claimed that Rahul, who works in Germany as an engineer, beat up his wife, who is a resident of North Paravoor in Ernakulam district, and tightened a mobile phone charging cable around her neck on May 12. The woman’s family approached the Pantheerankavu police with a complaint of domestic violence and murder attempt.

Rahul escaped to Germany after the police intensified the investigation. The woman has retracted the allegations raised earlier at a time when the police have been making all efforts to bring Rahul back.

Woman’s parents file missing complaint

KOCHI: The parents of the woman have lodged a complaint with the Vadakkekara police in Ernakulam, alleging that their daughter has gone missing after she left the house to join her office on June 3. The complaint was filed hours after the woman uploaded a YouTube video on Monday, retracting the allegations against her husband Rahul P Gopal. As per the complaint, the woman contacted the family daily and the last call was made at 4.24pm on June 8. However, when her father tried to contact her on June 9, the phone was switched off. On Monday, he contacted her office but was informed that she was absent. Subsequently, the family filed the missing complaint.