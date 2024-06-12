2 Keralites drown in sea in Sydney

KANNUR : Two individuals from Kerala drowned in sea off Kurnell Beach near Naranath Bridge in Sydney’s Sutherland Shire around 4 pm local time on Monday. The victims, identified as Marwa Hashim, 35, and Nirshah Haris, 38, from Kannur and Kozhikode districts, respectively, were swept off rocks by a powerful wave while vacationing at the beach.

Marwa Hashim, a government employee in Australia, was enjoying a vacation with her family and friends when the unexpected wave struck, causing three people to lose their balance and fall into the sea.

While Roshna, Nirshah’s sister, managed to swim to safety with injuries, Marwa and Nirshah were swept away by the current.

A helicopter search and rescue operation was launched, and both Marwa and Nirshah were found unconscious in the water. Despite medical efforts, both women could not be revived.