CPM Ernakulam distric panel flays govt, CM

KOCHI : The CPM district committee meeting on Tuesday witnessed harsh criticism against the state government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the debacle in the Lok Sabha polls. The district committee, which convened in the afternoon immediately after the district secretariat meeting, saw members openly criticising the government for its failure.

Members highlighted that despite Ernakulam district having top leaders, including nine in the state leadership, the performance of the party and the Left Front in the three constituencies of Ernakulam, Chalakudy, and Kottayam was disastrous. Some members noted that votes for all political parties, especially the recently formed Twenty20, increased in many places.

The parliamentary committee of the party also witnessed strong displeasure from the members, who said that Kalamassery, represented by Industries Minister P Rajeeve and Paravoor, from where Left candidate K J Shine belongs, saw dip in votes like never before. The meeting also discussed delay in distribution of welfare pensions and other shortcomings of the present government.