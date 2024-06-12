Ivory Coast footballer in Kerala's Malappuram says food & shelter denied, seeks police help

MALAPPURAM : An Ivory Coast footballer on Tuesday approached the Malappuram district police chief, complaining that he was denied food and accommodation by a football club which brought him to Malappuram to play in sevens football tournaments.

According to Claude Kouasi Kanga, 24, he arrived in Malappuram in January but has since been given the opportunity to play only twice.

The office of the Malappuram police chief, Sasidharan S, witnessed dramatic scenes as Kanga broke down when the police gave him food. “They gave me no food and no money. I came here in January and played only two matches (till now),” he said.

He requested the police chief to help him fly back to his country. The police chief immediately summoned the officials of United FC Nellikuth which allegedly brought the Ivorian to Malappuram. Sasidharan asked the club authorities to make arrangements to help him return home.

However, the club owner, Noufal Sadique, denied the allegations levelled by Kanga. Some other person who is not related to United FC Nellikuth brought the player to Malappuram, he said. “A person in Wandoor brought Claude to Malappuram. He has not played for United FC Nellikuth. However, this person in Wandoor created a contract with Claude using my name, address, and fake seals of my club. I will help him fly back to Ivory Coast and will think about what measures should be taken against the Wandoor resident who created the fake contract,” Sadique added.

Manjeri police also received a complaint from the footballer. However, the police did not confirm whether they will register a case based on Kanga’s complaint. The player is currently lodged in a facility belonging to Sadique in Wandoor.