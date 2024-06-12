Kerala HC slams govt for not filing criminal case against former Devikulam additional tahsildar M I Raveendran

KOCHI : The Kerala High Court criticised the state government on Tuesday for failing to file any criminal case against former Devikulam additional tahsildar M I Raveendran, who unlawfully issued around 530 land titles in violation of land assignment rules in ten villages in Idukki district.

The court pointed out that though the government issued an order cancelling these illegal land titles, no criminal case has been initiated against him. The court also noted that he is currently scot-free and receiving a pension.

“Why has the government not ordered an investigation into whether he accumulated wealth through illegal means”? the court asked. It also questioned whether the land titles were issued without obtaining bribes in any form. The prosecutor told the court that a vigilance case had been filed against Raveendran and suggested that a further investigation be conducted by a senior officer or a Special Investigation Team.

Furthermore, the Bench ordered the Idukki district collector to ensure that the land allocated for cardamom cultivation is not misused for other purposes such as constructing resorts. The collector was directed to conduct an inquiry through the tahsildar to identify the number of resorts operating on the land designated for cardamom cultivation.

The court also instructed the principal secretary of the revenue department to investigate the circumstances under which a cardamom plantation in Pallivasal village was permitted to be used as a resort. The official was given four weeks to submit an inquiry report and was directed to assign responsibility to the officials involved if any irregularities were found.