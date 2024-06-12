Kerala leads in non-vegetarian and fruit expenditure, urban ST households most affluent

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralites had the maximum spending on non-vegetarian food and fruits in the country, showed the "Survey on Household Consumption Expenditure: 2022-23" released by the centre recently. Also, Kerala was the only state where scheduled tribe households were found to be the most affluent section in urban areas.

Among the 18 major states covered in the survey, households of Kerala spent the highest share of food expenditure on the ‘egg, fish and meat’ category. This category's share was 23.5 per cent in the state's rural areas and 19.8 per cent in urban areas. Households of Assam had the second highest share in this category for rural areas, 20 per cent, and West Bengal for urban areas, 18.9 per cent. The national average share for rural and urban areas was 10.6 per cent and 9.1 per cent respectively.

Kerala also topped the chart in the percentage share of fruits in total food expenditure, 11.3 per cent in rural and 12 per cent in urban areas.

The share of food in total consumption expenditure of rural households was lowest in Kerala, 39 per cent. Low food spending denotes higher income since the households spend money on other expenditures like medical, clothing, education, durables etc. At 36 per cent, Kerala's urban households had the second-lowest food spending after Telangana, 35 per cent.

The state recorded the highest Monthly Per capita Expenditure (MPCE) for rural households in the country, Rs 5924. The national average was Rs 3,773. At Rs 7078, Kerala was in the fourth position in urban MPCE. The toppers were Haryana, Rs 7911, Karnataka, Rs 7666 and Tamil Nadu, Rs 7630. The national average was Rs 6459.

The urban-rural difference in MPCE was the lowest in Kerala, 19 per cent, while the national average was 71 per cent. The report also showed that variation in MPCE among different social groups was the highest in Kerala. The MPCE of scheduled tribal persons in Kerala's rural area was Rs 4526 as against the state average of Rs 5924. The MPCE for SC, OBC and others were Rs 5,058, Rs 5390 and Rs 7451 respectively.

However, Kerala's urban areas sprang a surprise where the most affluent section was the scheduled tribe people. The MPCE for urban ST households was Rs 9373, much higher than the general category, Rs 8,822 and the state average of Rs 7078. Only in Kerala has the urban ST category broken the national trend.