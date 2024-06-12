RS polls: IUML's Haris Beeran submits nomination

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : UDF’s Rajya Sabha candidate V K Haris Beeran filed his nomination before Shaji C Baby, election returning officer and Legislative Assembly special secretary, at his office in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty and other senior MLAs Mons Joseph, Anoop Jacob, Ramesh Chennithala, Mani C Kappan, K P A Majeed, P C Vishnunadh, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and P K Basheer proposed Haris’ name while filing his nomination.

MLAs Anwar Sadath, Manjalamkuzhi Ali, Roji M John, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Methar, N Shamsudheen, Kurukkoli Moideen and T V Ibrahim accompanied Haris.